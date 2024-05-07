Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.25

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 5705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.28.
Gamehost Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.47. The stock has a market cap of C$219.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10.
Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gamehost Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Gamehost Dividend Announcement
About Gamehost
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.
