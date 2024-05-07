Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 20,786 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,226. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

