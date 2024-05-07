Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 260.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,862 shares of company stock worth $90,026,871. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $17.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $596.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,370. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.03 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

