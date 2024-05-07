N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $391,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 902,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,096. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.