N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 147,845 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,874 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.