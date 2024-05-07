N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 625 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

IVE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.40. 589,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average of $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

