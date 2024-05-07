N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

