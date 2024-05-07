94,692 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 144,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,054 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,114 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

