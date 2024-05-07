N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,453. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

