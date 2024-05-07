52,885 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 750,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,533. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

