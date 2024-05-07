Monero (XMR) Price Hits $130.45

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $130.45 or 0.00205064 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $47.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,613.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.68 or 0.00752480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00064569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00102555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,433,234 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.