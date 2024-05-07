Lincoln National Corp Sells 33,280 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 473,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. 415,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

