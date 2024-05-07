MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 706,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.8% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 92,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.39. 307,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,655. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

