Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 237,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 277,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

