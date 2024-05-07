Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 743,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,956,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

