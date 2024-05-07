Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.35

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 66945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $870,137 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

