Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $51.90 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $51.90 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00057454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,830,776 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.