Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 135.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $462.78. The company had a trading volume of 796,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

