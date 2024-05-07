Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.000-20.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $11.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.48. 4,717,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,562. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.21 and a 200 day moving average of $281.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

