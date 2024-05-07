iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.86

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.86 and last traded at $133.57, with a volume of 504896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.57.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

