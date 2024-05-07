iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.59

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 31467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

