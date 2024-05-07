iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.60

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 233729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,307,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.