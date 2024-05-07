iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.60

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 233729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,307,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.