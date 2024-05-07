Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,555,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,500. The firm has a market cap of $673.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

