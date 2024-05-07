Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

IVP remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,472,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $4.10.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

