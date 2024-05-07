IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.81

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.81 and last traded at $170.59, with a volume of 118852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

IES Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,067.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,294 shares of company stock worth $9,546,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IES by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IES by 98.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in IES by 93.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

