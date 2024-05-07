Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Up 6.2%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 23.98 and last traded at 23.80. 62,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 76,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.42.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of 19.88.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,852,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

