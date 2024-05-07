Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $6.45 on Monday, hitting $693.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,539. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $803.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.44.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.