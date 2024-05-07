Defira (FIRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $253.85

Defira (FIRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Defira token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Defira has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Defira has a market cap of $5.32 million and $253.85 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Defira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00502579 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.