EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $130.48. 3,652,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

