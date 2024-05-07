Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $468.86. 856,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,167. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

