Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 157.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.57. 3,634,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,793. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

