Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $454,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,381 shares of company stock worth $2,814,291. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.92. 8,719,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,340,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

