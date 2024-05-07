Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

