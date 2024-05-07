Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,084 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,072. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

