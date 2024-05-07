60,520 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 906,559 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,904,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

