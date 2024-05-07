Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $84.29. 257,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,131. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.