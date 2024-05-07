1,165 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.17. 243,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

