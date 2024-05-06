Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $239.21. 1,522,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average is $236.37.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

