The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0.1% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 19,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 90,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $764.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 71,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

