Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.11

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 272020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.