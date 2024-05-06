Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 18360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,017,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $4,193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.