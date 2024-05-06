Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.57. 11,779,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510,309. The company has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

