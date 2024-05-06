TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,503 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,277,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $136.00. 356,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.