Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 9,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,963. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.