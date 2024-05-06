W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.80 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.