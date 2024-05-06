River Global Investors LLP Sells 143,338 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143,338 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP owned approximately 0.15% of 2U worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 2U by 131.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 37.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 58,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

TWOU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 2,501,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

