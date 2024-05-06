Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 24,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.9 %

OPCH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. 550,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

