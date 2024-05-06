Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $43.25. 133,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

