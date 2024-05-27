Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

