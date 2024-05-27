Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $9,700,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

